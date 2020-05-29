Antonius Joseph "Tom" VANDENBERG
Tom passed away at Southlake Regional Hospital in Newmarket, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at age 80. Beloved husband of Elisabeth "Els" Vandenberg of Bracebridge. Loving father of Marius (Monica), Tom (Denise) Coby (Michael), Rob (Eydie), Maria and Liz. His was the proud grandfather of 24 and great grandfather of 2. Tom was one of 15 children in his family. A private visitation was held to honour Tom. Interment at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery was also held privately. If desired, memorial donations to St. Joseph's Catholic Church would be appreciated by his family. Messages of condolence can be offered to the family at www.reynoldsfuneral.com


Published in Muskoka Region News on May 29, 2020.
