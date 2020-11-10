It is with great sadness that the family of Charley Leeder announce his peaceful passing at home on the family farm on November 7, 2020 at age 77. Loving husband of 55 years to Sylvia (Earl). Cherished father to Kathy Jockheck (Richard), Susan Leeder (Barry Worth), Pamela Leeder (Jarrett Martin) & Phillip Leeder (Rachel). Predeceased by sons Richard and Douglas. Grandfather to Hope, Faith, & Micheal Jockheck and Kyle Worth. Great grandfather to Carter & Toby Leeder and Bridget Jockheck. Will be greatly missed by Greg & Jen Earl, Earl & Johanna Earl, Roger Earl & Patty Chadwick, Jake Earl, Josie Robbins, Reta Stroud, Dianne Leeder, Linda Leeder, many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and business contacts. Charley, born and raised on the family farm in Ilfracombe, learned at an early age many different skills that followed him through his life and ultimately made him the extremely hardworking man he was until the day he passed away. At the age of 19 he left home to start his own life and married Sylvia whom he loved with all of his heart. Although Charley and Sylvia experienced significant tragedies with the loss of their sons and their home to fire twice, they continued their journey in life with love and caring for not only each other, but anyone who came into their lives. Charley and Sylvia purchased the Leeder family farm in 1983 and over time built a new barn and welcomed many different animals to the farm as well as cut and bailed the hay from the fields. Although the animals on the farm became less as he grew older, Charley continued to cut and bail hay every year until his passing. Charley enjoyed logging and spending time in the bush and every year would cut many cords of wood to heat the farm house. He was a successful general contractor where he installed many septic systems & wells, built many roads, and dug foundations for many local homes and cottages. He loved his International trucks, Case bulldozer & backhoe and his Massy Ferguson tractors that he maintained himself. He also worked at Camp Tawingo as the Head of Maintenance for 7 years, however, he enjoyed being his own boss and returned to general contracting and maintaining the family farm. Charley loved hunting and the fall was the only time he ever took a break from working. He enjoyed getting together with his hunting gangs at the Hawkeye Hunt Camp and the family farm and found joy with being the 'dog puncher' with the many dogs he took hunting over the years. Although Charley was a man of few words, he loved his family dearly and was often making sure everyone was taken care of in some way. He cherished the time with his grandchildren and it was well known that grandpa had all the best treats. He was a good man who was always giving a helping hand to others. He lived a good life and did what he loved until the day he died and his family is comforted with the fact that he passed away peacefully in his sleep without pain or suffering. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Muskoka or complete a random act of kindness to a stranger in his memory. Family and friends are invited to a visitation and viewing on November 10th at Billingsley Funeral Home in Huntsville. In keeping with restrictions mandated by the Province of Ontario, 30% of our capacity may attend at one time. Visitation will be conducted in one hour increments, as follows; 10:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m.,11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the chapel at 2:30 p.m. Please call 705-789-8982 to reserve a spot so you may pay your respects to the family. Cremation to follow.