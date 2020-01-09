Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reynolds Funeral Home Turner Chapel
1 Mary Street
Bracebridge, ON P1L 2B6
(705) 645-2257
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Janke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene Janke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene Janke Obituary
Arlene passed on January 5, 2020 at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital. Beloved wife of Stan and mother of Michael (Amanda), Mark (Cathy) and Michelle (Mike). Grandmother to Nathan, Aalyah, Zoe, Brooklyn, Jaxson and Carter. Survived by her sister Marilyn (and the late George) and her niece Karen (Kim), nephew Ted (Kim) and predeceased by her niece Kelly. Arlene enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, playing bingo with friends, watching the Toronto Blue Jays, shopping and playing with her dogs. There will be no service as per her request. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by Arlene's family. Messages of condolence may be sent through www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -