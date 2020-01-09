|
Arlene passed on January 5, 2020 at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital. Beloved wife of Stan and mother of Michael (Amanda), Mark (Cathy) and Michelle (Mike). Grandmother to Nathan, Aalyah, Zoe, Brooklyn, Jaxson and Carter. Survived by her sister Marilyn (and the late George) and her niece Karen (Kim), nephew Ted (Kim) and predeceased by her niece Kelly. Arlene enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, playing bingo with friends, watching the Toronto Blue Jays, shopping and playing with her dogs. There will be no service as per her request. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by Arlene's family. Messages of condolence may be sent through www.reynoldsfuneral.com