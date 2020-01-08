Home

Armand Joseph Blanchette


1938 - 10
Armand Joseph Blanchette Obituary
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Armand Blanchette who died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on January 6, 2020. He had a life well spent in love of his family, painting, carving, travelling, animals (particularly horses), outdoors and lending a helping hand to whoever needed it. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 52 years Rose Blanchette. Loving and committed father to Sharon (Gary) Burgess, Tim (Cindy) Thompson, Debbie (Chris) Knobelsdorf, Judith Blanchette, Kim Tate and Pam Webster. Cherished grandfather of Mike Vollans, Amy (Joel) Jones, Cassandra (Jared) Thompson, Thai Green, Kira Henry, Sequoia Henry, Brian (Michelle) Tate, Crystal Tate, Amber Webster, Jasmine Webster, and predeceased by his dear grandson Kyle Knobelsdorf. Treasured great-grandfather to Bryn Vollans, Neveah Vollans, Hayley Tate, Tyler Tate and Wren Jones. Devoted son to his late parents Eugenie "Mimi" Martin and Joseph Blanchette. Brother to Loretta Welna, Romeo Blanchette (predeceased), Lee Bessie, Albert Blanchette, Janette Ostrogonnac and Diane Antaya (predeceased). Every life Armand touched he made better. He will be dearly missed by his family, many cherished friends and Westside Fish & Chips community. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Billingsley Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. and again on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 11-12 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Billingsley Funeral Home at 12 p.m. Reception to follow. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Messages of condolence can be left at www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com
