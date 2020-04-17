Home

It is with deep sadness that the family of Arthur Elwin Walroth, B.Sc.F., of Huntsville announce his death on April 13, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of 69 years to Bernice (nee Stewart). Loving father of Robert (Janice) and Karen (Doug). Proud grandfather of Theresa, Laurie (Anthony), Craig, Jordan (Kaitlin), Joel (Aidan), five great-grandchildren and an extended family. Predeceased by parents Ralph and Evelyn of Fallbrook and brother John of Toronto. Arthur was born in Perth and after graduating from Perth Collegiate, studied at the University of Toronto, graduating in 1948. This was followed by a long and distinguished career with the Ministry of Natural Resources, retiring in 1983 as a Deputy Regional Director. In keeping with Arthur's wishes cremation has taken place and a family service is planned for a later date. In Arthur's memory please consider a gift to the Huntsville Hospital Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to the Mitchell Funeral Home, Huntsville.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Apr. 17, 2020
