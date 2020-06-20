Audrey passed away peacefully after a brief illness at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital surrounded by Bruce and family. Beloved wife of Bruce Danard. Mom to Rob (Carolyn) Jones, Karen Danard (Peter Eng), Julene Jones (Jim Harkiss), Paul Danard, and Sherri Jones (Chris Richardson). Gran to Jason (Jill), Saralyn (Matt), Brady (Leah), Katie, Isaac, Mahal, Roslyn and Destiny. Great-Gran to Owen and Quinn. Audrey was predeceased by her parents George and Betty Graham, and beloved older brother Ken. Born in Manchester, England, Audrey and her family moved to Toronto when she was three months of age. Audrey was one of the two females in her graduating class from Danforth Tech in Toronto. She graduated from Hamilton's St Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing in 1951. Audrey made Bracebridge her home in 1963. Audrey was very active and committed to the community she loved. She was compassionate and very generous with her time. Some volunteer highlights include: South Muskoka Memorial Hospital Auxillary for over 30 years, Bracebridge United Church Soup Kettle, United Church Women and Women's Morning Out Group. She was a Church Elder of Pastoral Care and a Church Trustee. Audrey was a canvasser and captain for the Canadian Cancer Society for 20 years. Audrey and Bruce won the Senior Volunteer of the Town of Bracebridge award in 2005. She was also the recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee Medal for volunteering. Audrey and Bruce were a dynamic duo. Whether it was here at home in Bracebridge or as they traveled the world together. They enjoyed 46 years of marriage and created a wonderful blended family together. Audrey was the family rock. She always supported and loved everyone. Audrey loved to bowl and was a member of the Ladies Odd Ball Group. She would call her children to share her high scores of the game. She was an avid exerciser, walker and a skilled euchre and cribbage player. When she skunked Bruce you heard about it in the call that week. If she was skunked, it was not mentioned. Audrey left a legacy of beauty, love and precious memories for her family to carry on. Visitation will be held at Reynolds Funeral home on Thursday, June 25th and Friday, June 26th from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. both days. Per Covid-19 restrictions, please make an appointment with Reynolds Funeral Home to attend. Please read the following statement below carefully for details on how to reserve your time to meet with the family. Summer casual dress please. Funeral will be Saturday, June 27th for family only. During COVID-19, visitations are conducted on a schedule and by appointment only. Groups of 15 will be permitted to visit with the family during the following reserved times 1:00-1:45; 2:00-2:45 and 3:00-3:45 p.m. AND 6:00-6:45; 7:00-7:45 and 8:00-8:45 each day. You must call Reynolds Funeral Home (705-645-2257), between 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Monday - Friday, to reserve a time to visit with the family of the late Audrey Danard. Please refer to the BAO (Bereavement Authority of Ontario) website for clarification https://thebao.ca/news/registrars-directives/ Donations in lieu of flowers to the South Muskoka Hospital Auxiliary http://https://www.mahc.ca/en/donate-volunteer/SouthMuskokaHospitalAuxiliary.aspx# and Bracebridge United Church https://www.bracebridgeunitedchurch.ca/ would be most welcomed. Messages of condolence may be offered through www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Jun. 20, 2020.