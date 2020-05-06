With love and great sadness, we said goodbye to Deany on Sunday on May 3, 2020, in her 79th year. Beloved wife of Lenard Golding. Loving mother of Jodi Golding (Bryan Grant), Jeff Golding, and Mike Golding (Keri Staley); proud grandmother of Luke Pattman (Jennifer), Hannah Manders, Connor Grant (Julia); and jubilant great grandmother to Khenlee, Ridge, and Everlee Pattman. Predeceased by her parents Ernie Conway And Hazel (née Avery) and her siblings Maurice Conway, Patsy Soleski (Ray), Ray Conway (Mary Lou and Emily), and Marjorie Cook (Maurice), Mark Conway. Survived by sisters-in-law Myrna and Linda Conway. Will be missed by brother in law Ken (Annette), Bob (Patti), Gord (Karen) and sister in law Barb (Brad). Loved by many nieces and nephews. Audrey Marion Golding (née Conway) known to loved ones as Deany was born May 16th, 1941 and raised on the same farm where she spent her retirement. As a young adult she moved to the city where she spent her working years and had her children before moving back to Muskoka. Deany was a dedicated volunteer. Meals on Wheels, the Oshawa Hospital, Durham Centre, Heart and Stroke, Muskoka Sexual Assault Services and Women's Shelters in Oshawa and Bracebridge, where she also was employed. Deany was among the first employees at Auberge House (now Denise House) in Oshawa. Passionate in everything she did, she was fearless in her contributions to defending the rights and safety of vulnerable women. Deany's career path was reflective of her caring nature, but her first passion was always her family. In Muskoka, her time was divided between the farm and the family cottage Lenard built on Bird Lake, where she was always ready to accept friends and visitors. Deany touched everyone with her generosity and knack for remembering the little things. An inspirational and loving human being, Deany was a great friend, mother, and companion. She will be remembered, always. Due to circumstances created by COVID-19 a private service will be held at Reynolds Funeral Home, but will be limited to Deany's immediate family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For those who wish to make a donation in memory of Deany, you may do so to the South Muskoka Community Living (15 Depot Drive, Bracebridge, ON P1L 0A1) or to a charity of your choice. Messages of condolence can be offered to the family at www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on May 6, 2020.