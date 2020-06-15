Audrey Taylor
Audrey Elinor Taylor (nee Jarvis-born in St. Catharines, Ontario) December, 1, 1923-June 14, 2020, beloved wife of Bryce Taylor (predeceased 2005). Mother of Randy (Nancy), Dawn (Brian), Sherry (predeceased as an infant), and Gregg (Janet). Granny of Sean (Jay), Michelle (Jeff), Bryan (Sheena), Graeme (Jen), Nathaniel (Brittany), Jeremy, Aaron, and Rachael. Great-granny of Kaitlyn, Ellen, Joanna, Hudson, and Cooper. Sister of Verna Murphy and Jack Jarvis (predeceased). She leaves behind many nieces and nephews who were very special to her. Audrey loved traveling throughout North America with Bryce. After his retirement Audrey and Bryce moved to Huntsville where they enjoyed their many friends and neighbors as well as their activities with the Nature Club. After Bryce's passing Audrey enjoyed cruising through Europe with Dawn, but she was always happiest kayaking from her cabin on the Magnetawn River. Audrey's family wish to invite family and friends to attend virtually on Wednesday, June 17 2020 at 11 o'clock a.m.by visiting the following link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCv01OP9TCdLAKuSOVIZupmQ Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca


Published in Muskoka Region News on Jun. 15, 2020.
