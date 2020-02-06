Home

After a lengthy illness, Barb passed away peacefully on January 22, 2020 at the Fairvern Nursing Home in Huntsville, Ontario. Beloved wife of the late Donald. Cherished mom of the late Dawn (Joe) Dalton-Hodd, Douglas Dalton, Mary (Roy) Culley and Gina (Garry) West. Loving grandma of six grandchildren and proud great grandma of one. Barb is predeceased by her sister Jackie Macey. In keeping with the wishes of the family, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Barb's Life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Barb's name may be made to Fairvern Nursing Home. Messages of condolence may be made through www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Feb. 6, 2020
