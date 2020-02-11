Home

Barbara Ann Bobbette


Barbara passed away suddenly on Thursday, February 6th at The Pines Long Term Care home in Bracebridge, at the age of 76. Loving mother of Joanne MacDonald (Cam Hill) and Brian Bobbette (Dana Strength). Proud nana of Jacob McKee, Jason Stevenson, Jenna Stevenson and proud grandma of Taylor Bobbette. Great-grandmother of Jasper McKee. Special thanks to the caring Pines staff where she resided and enjoyed her last few years. Interment and open house celebration to be held in the spring. Donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association would be appreciated by the family. There will always be many fond and cherished memories of great times spent in Muskoka with mom and nana Wilma Lake. Rest in peace Mom. Messages of condolence may be made through www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Feb. 11, 2020
