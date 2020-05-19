With great sadness, we announce the passing of Barbara Anne Brear on Saturday May 9, 2020 in her 58th year. Barb passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family at her home in Huntsville. Barb is a beloved daughter to Harry and Alice (Russell) Brear. Barb leaves behind her twin brother Barry, and three sisters, Merna (Ted), Nancy, and Verna (Terry). She is survived by her nieces, Alicia (Frank), Amy (Dan), Madison (Adam) and her nephew Matthew (Stephanie). She is a much-loved Great-Aunt Barbie to Jacob and Bryson. Barb was an avid and talented golfer and could often be seen on ladies’ night where she was known for her long drive. She spent her time gardening, and with her friends and family while travelling, enjoying night trail skating at Arrowhead Park, or simply a night out for shopping or wings. Professionally, Barb was a dedicated payroll administrator over the term of her career, most recently supporting the team at Greystone where she made many friends, as was common to all who worked with, and came to know Barb. The family would like to thank the wonderful health care teams who showed such compassion during Barb’s care. This includes Dr. Whaley, Samantha Miller and the North Simcoe Muskoka LHIN, Norma Connolly and the Hope Huntsville Palliative Care Team, the Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare Oncology Clinic, the Barrie Cancer Centre and St. Joseph’s Health Centre. The family also extends thanks to Barb’s friends and neighbours who gave comfort and support to both her and the family. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. For any who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or your charity of choice in memory of Barb are appreciated.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Muskoka Region News on May 19, 2020.