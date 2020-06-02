Passed away peacefully at Algonquin Grace Hospice in Huntsville on Wednesday May 27, 2020, a few days from her 90th birthday. Predeceased by her beloved husband Roy and loving mother of Carol Schmidt (Jay) of Huntsville. Adoring grandmother of Christine (Justin) and Myles, and proud great grandmother of Ryan. Barb will be deeply missed by many nieces and nephews, cousins and dear friends. Barb was born and raised in Dundalk, Ontario and then went on to study at the University of Guelph where she graduated with a BHSc with the '53 Macdonald Institute. Barb loved her family and friends dearly, was a long-time member of Cheltenham United Church and a volunteer at the Brampton Fairgrounds. She enjoyed knitting, reading, and loved all sports, particularly her beloved Blue Jays and Maple Leafs. In light of the current global pandemic with the current restrictions placed on group gatherings and the well-being of everyone, there will be no formal visitation or funeral at this time. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations in memory of Barbara can be made to Algonquin Grace Hospice or the Canadian Cancer Society.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Jun. 2, 2020.