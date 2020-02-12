|
After a brief illness, it is with great sadness that the family of Barbara Brown announce that she passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Gavin (May 1997), she leaves her three children Carolyn (Bob Pearce), Margot, and Peter (Tammy); four grandchildren Morgan (Patryk Adamczyk), Taylor (Jeff Wollenzien), Jessie (Andrew David) and Meaghan (David Partridge) and four great-grandchildren Leah, Tegan, Wren and Tristan. An active volunteer in the community throughout her life including the co-ordination of the first community breakfast program, a member of the Steven's Ministry through St. George's Church, co-ordinator of the Shaver out-patient stroke rehabilitation day program, volunteer at Bethlehem Place, knitting of countless comfort dolls for Africa, mom continued to volunteer her time to activities at Ina Grafton where she has lived for the past 18 years. She loved to spend time with family and friends and particularly enjoyed her many years at the family cottage in Timber Bay, on Fairy Lake in Huntsville, more recently at her daughter's cottage on Boshkung Lake. A Celebration of Barbara's Life will be held at St. George's Anglican Church, 83 Church St., St. Catharines on Saturday, February 15th at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service and there will be a reception in the Church hall following the service. Memorial donations in memory of Barbara can be made to St. George's Church, or a . Arrangements entrusted to the Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel, 75 Church St., St. Catharines 905-684-6346
Published in Muskoka Region News on Feb. 12, 2020