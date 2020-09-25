1/
Barbara Jean HOPKINS
At home on September 23, 2020, Barbara Jean Hopkins passed peacefully at the age of 77. Will be missed by her loving partner of seven years, Barry Kluey. Sister to Sharon Butler, Mary Ann Erntemen, and Marg Erntemen. Adored friend to Felicia Henderson. Following Barbara's wishes, cremation has taken place. Interment in Maple Leaf Cemetery, Chatham. Arrangements entrusted to McKinlay Funeral Home, 459 St. Clair Street, Chatham. 519-351-2040. Online condolences can be left at mckinlayfuneralhome.com

Published in Muskoka Region News on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McKinlay Funeral Home
459 St. Clair Street
Chatham, ON N7L 3K6
(519) 351-2040
