At home on September 23, 2020, Barbara Jean Hopkins passed peacefully at the age of 77. Will be missed by her loving partner of seven years, Barry Kluey. Sister to Sharon Butler, Mary Ann Erntemen, and Marg Erntemen. Adored friend to Felicia Henderson. Following Barbara's wishes, cremation has taken place. Interment in Maple Leaf Cemetery, Chatham. Arrangements entrusted to McKinlay Funeral Home, 459 St. Clair Street, Chatham. 519-351-2040. Online condolences can be left at mckinlayfuneralhome.com