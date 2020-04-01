|
|
Passed away peacefully with family at her side on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Huntsville District Memorial Hospital in her 87th year. Barbara is survived by her brother Ted and his wife Debbie Horton. Beloved mother of Randy (dec. Shirley) Kennedy, Richard (Lynn) Kennedy and Kathy (Doug) Whiting. Cherished and proud grandmother of Robert (Jennifer), Jennifer (Jason), Gary (Lynn) and Sharyl (Jeff). Great-grandmother of six. Left to mourn her passing is her dear loving friend, Bob Cripps. Predeceased by her sister Carol Young. Barbara attended Highview Baptist Church in Huntsville on a regular basis and will be missed by her church family, but are comforted knowing she is with her Lord and Savour. She loved to knit in her spare time and would do so with gusto donating her finished pieces to charities, friends and family. There will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers and as an expression of sympathy, memorial donations can be made to Highview Baptist Church, 411 Highview Drive, Huntsville highviewbaptistchurch.ca Messages of condolence can be left at www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Apr. 1, 2020