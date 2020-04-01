Home

POWERED BY

Services
Billingsley Funeral Home
430 Ravenscliffe Road
Huntsville, ON P1H 1L7
(705) 789-8982
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara HORTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jean HORTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Jean HORTON Obituary
Passed away peacefully with family at her side on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Huntsville District Memorial Hospital in her 87th year. Barbara is survived by her brother Ted and his wife Debbie Horton. Beloved mother of Randy (dec. Shirley) Kennedy, Richard (Lynn) Kennedy and Kathy (Doug) Whiting. Cherished and proud grandmother of Robert (Jennifer), Jennifer (Jason), Gary (Lynn) and Sharyl (Jeff). Great-grandmother of six. Left to mourn her passing is her dear loving friend, Bob Cripps. Predeceased by her sister Carol Young. Barbara attended Highview Baptist Church in Huntsville on a regular basis and will be missed by her church family, but are comforted knowing she is with her Lord and Savour. She loved to knit in her spare time and would do so with gusto donating her finished pieces to charities, friends and family. There will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers and as an expression of sympathy, memorial donations can be made to Highview Baptist Church, 411 Highview Drive, Huntsville highviewbaptistchurch.ca Messages of condolence can be left at www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -