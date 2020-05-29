Passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Algonquin Grace Residential Hospice in Huntsville at the age of 85. Barbara was born on May 6, 1935 to parents James and Annie Kirk in London, Ontario. She is the beloved mother of Dave and his wife Nancy Pringle and the late Kelly Pringle. Proud grandmother of Joshua ( Leanne), Justin (Bailey) and Jaylene (John). Great-grandmother of Jackson and Gavin. The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice Huntsville whose care and support provided great comfort to Barbara and her family. A graveside service will take place on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in London, Ontario at 2:30 p.m. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations can be made to Harvest Church Benovelence Fund. Messages of condolences may be left at www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on May 29, 2020.