It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Barbara on Saturday, June 20th, 2020 at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital in Bracebridge. Beloved wife of Nick. Dear mother of Stephen Tobin Roche (Stephanie) and David Jordan Roche. Cherished grandmother of Chase Charles Roche. Daughter of the late Ronald & Gwendlyn Herrler. Barbara will be remembered by her brother Ralph Herrler (Wendy), her sister Marion (Greg Hammond) and nephews Brian Herrler and Tim Herrler (Susan). Barbara's career in education, spanned Bracebridge Public School as a teacher, Monsignor O'Leary Catholic Elementary School as a teacher and vice principal and St. Dominic Catholic Secondary School as a vice principal. She will be remembered dearly, by many teaching colleagues and former students. If desired, memorial donations made to support the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Funeral Home, Bracebridge, Ontario. Please refer to www.reynoldsfuneral.com
for visitation & service information and procedures. Messages of condolence may be offered through www.reynoldsfuneral.com