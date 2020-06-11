Barry Howard LYNN
1946 - 2020
It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the passing of Barry Lynn on Tuesday, June 02, 2020. Barry was born on August 7th, 1946, he was in his 73rd year. Son to Richard and Lilian Lynn. Barry will forever be in the heart of his daughter Taylor and will be missed by his friends and family. Barry always found things to keep himself busy and had a great interest in watching his favorite hockey team, The Montreal Canadians, as well as going to The Toronto Blue Jays games. One of his greatest delights, however, was going to his daughter's cheerleading competitions. A Private family graveside service will be held on Saturday June 13th. Messages of condolence may be made through www.reynoldsfuneral.com


Published in Muskoka Region News on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
