Our dear father Barry Pickering passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Muskoka Landing at the age of 93. Barry was born in Birmingham, England on September 3, 1927 to William Francis and Lily Smith Pickering. He married the love of his life Ruth Valerie in 1952 and they had a wonderful and long life together for 61 years before Ruth's passing in 2013. Barry leaves behind his sister Jean and brother-in-law Cedric in Sutton, England. Barry is survived by his loving children John, Kim and Brian, Diane, Lynn and Brian. He leaves behind his treasured grandchildren who brought him so much joy; Emily (Charlie), Barry, Julia (German), David (Mae), John, Valerie, Liam and Jenna. We will miss him beyond words. He is survived by dear sisters-in-law Eileen and Margaret, brother-in-law Don and many nieces and nephews in Canada, UK and New Zealand. His family remembers him as a gentle and kind soul who always had a twinkle in his eye. He loved adventure and his family enjoys many memories of rambling the roads camping and cottaging, farming and boating. He had a zest for life we all admire and cherish. Whether he was speedway racing in England or riding his horse Sherry to check fence lines on the family farm, he did everything with gusto. The family is so grateful to the kindness of the family at Muskoka Landing. A family graveside service will take place at Madill Church with a celebration of life in the spring. People wishing to honour dad's life can make donations to Madill Church Preservation Society, Huntsville, Ontario. Messages of condolence may be made through www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com