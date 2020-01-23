|
In loving memory of our dear mother, grandmother and great grandmother who passed away fourteen years ago on January 24, 2006 You always had a smile to share Time to give and time to care. A loving nature, kind and true Is the way we remember you. Memories are a gift to treasure. Ours of you will last forever. Lovingly remembered - Goldie, Harvey and Betty, Gerald, Evelyn, Bob and Joan, Carl, Doug and Karen, grandchildren and great grandchildren
Published in Muskoka Region News on Jan. 23, 2020