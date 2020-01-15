|
Bernice Ida Chabot-Syvret (nee Robins) passed peacefully at North Bay Hospital on Monday January 6th 2020 in her 84th year. Pre-deceased by her husbands Jean-Marc Chabot and Art Syvret, her parents Evelyn and Joseph Robins and her son David Chabot. Beloved Mother of Ann and Mark (Maureen). Loving sisters Shirley and Joyce and families. Loving grandmother to Sherry (Jess), Justin, Jennifer (Mitch), Jaclyn (Bradley), Arthur. Gigi to Brandon (Paige), Kel-Cee, Kohl, Dylan, Lucas, Ostynn, Kylie. She will be greatly missed by friends and family. Please join us at the Gravenhurst Scout Hall on Saturday January 25th 2020, from 1 pm until 4 pm, to share memories of a beautiful soul.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Jan. 15, 2020