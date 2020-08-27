1/1
Betty Harper
1932-06-11 - 2020-07-28
Betty passed away peacefully at Scarborough Centenary Hospital after a short illness. She was 88. She was predeceased by her husband Clifford (Nippy). She is survived by her five daughters; Carol (Bill), Margaret, Jacqueline, Jane and Joyce, her grandchildren; Jeffrey (Samantha), Cheryl, Amy (Nathan) and Wesley, and one great-grandchild; George. Betty lived a full life and travelled to many interesting places with her sister Helen. She has been cremated and a Celebration of Life is planned for next year, if possible. Arrangements are entrusted to aftercare.org

Published in Muskoka Region News on Aug. 27, 2020.
