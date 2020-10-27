It is in great sadness the family of Beverley Joan Dukes of Dorchester, ON announce her passing peacefully at Sakura House, Woodstock on October 6, 2020. Wife of the late Robert Dukes (2013). Loving mother of three, Charles Dukes, Andrew Dukes (Tina) and Cheryl Bender (Jim). Proud gramma of Eric Dukes, Lindsay Wagner (Chris), Meagan Dukes and Danny Bender. Great-grandma to Hanna, Brook and Maddy. Bev was a long standing member of the Torrance Lioness Club, a youth soccer coach, a member of the ladies' auxillary supporting her husband as president of the Bala Legion, taught the Step N' Out dance class in both Torrance and Dorchester and dressed up every Halloween to hand out candy to the kids. In 2006, she gave the amazing gift of time to her husband by donating one of her kidneys. As requested by mom, there will be no funeral or visitation and cremation has taken place. Instead, we ask that everyone take a pause to spend time with their family and do something active together, preferably to great music with a great beat for movement. In lieu of flowers, we request donations made to services provided within your local community or Sakura House, Woodstock, Dorchester Senior's Centre, Dorchester or to the Dorchester Food Bank, Dorchester Online condolences may be made to www.biemanfuneralhome.com
