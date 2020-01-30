|
The Anderson family is sad to announce the passing of Bill Anderson (July 3, 1923 - January 20, 2020), husband of Elizabeth (Leech) Anderson; son of William Anderson and Helena (Wighton) Anderson; brother of Shirley Anderson-Kay; father of George and David Anderson (Lindsay), John Rivière-Anderson (Christine), and grandfather of Bill Anderson (Melissa), Chris Anderson (Kate), Lisa Riverin-Thomas, James Anderson (Sara), Nick Anderson, Cameron Anderson, Taliesine Rivière-Anderson (Pim), and Maxime Rivière-Anderson; great-grandfather of Sophie and River. In his youth, Bill attended Normal Model School and enjoyed summer work on Roy Robertson's farm, Dunsford, Ontario. Later he spent summers as a camper, then sailing instructor, Kilcoo camp, Minden, Ontario. His high school days were interrupted by the declaration of war. Bill joined the Canadian Air Force, 1942, and served as Gunnery Instructor at Gander, Newfoundland. After the war he studied at the University of Toronto. Bill graduated with a B. Sc. Mechanical Engineering and married Beth in 1949. A Freemason, Bill's varied career included Plant Superintendent, Canada Gypsum; Works Manager, Pilkington Glass; delegate to the Duke of Edinburgh Commonwealth Study Conference; Project Manager, Federal Business Development Bank. Bill immensely enjoyed his summer vacations at the cottage on Blue Chalk Lake, Near Dorset, and inspired in his children his life-long love of sailing, swimming, canoeing, fishing, woodcutting and wildlife photography. He travelled with Beth to the USA, Jamaica, the Bahamas, St. Lucia, Barbados, the UK and Arizona. In retirement, Bill enjoyed volunteering at St. John's Convalescent Hospital and for the WWII POW association. Bill and Beth moved from Willowdale to Gravenhurst, Ontario, first to a new house, subsequently to James Street Place, Bracebridge, then upon Beth's infirmity to Granite Ridge, Gravenhurst. After her passing Bill moved to the fine care of Roger's Cove, Huntsville, and finally to The Pines, Bracebridge. Bill's family and friends will remember him gratefully for his dedication and support, precise design ingenuity, good-humoured dances, and his remarkable perseverance and adaptability. Bill's last months were graced by the deep kindness, patience, care and affection of the staff at The Pines, for which his family will always be grateful.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Jan. 30, 2020