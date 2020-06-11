Words can't express the gratitude I feel for the love and kindness shown to Bob during his illness and death. He enjoyed the many phone calls and visits. Special thanks must go to Dr. Baechler. Her concerns, visits, and knowledge allowed Bob to stay in his home longer. His nurse, Tammy, was remarkable and always available to help. Hospice was there for him at the end to give him relief and compassion. Darren, Cheryl, and Sean of the Billingsley Funeral Home worked under the difficult circumstances of Covid-19 to allow us to have a funeral service and visitation. Their outstanding kindness is unforgettable. A special thank you to Piper Peter MacDonald, the Huntsville OPP, Staff Sargeant J.P. Graham and officers for the escort , the Town of Huntsville Mayors, past and present - the tribute was overwhelming and humbling. I can never repay the love shown to us by the Baker family and Sean McKeown. Bob loved you all very much. Clara Addison and Family



