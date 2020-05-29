Bobie Carlyle "Bob" ADDISON
Passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Algonquin Grace Hospice in his 83rd year. Beloved husband of Clara and devoted father of John and Paul. Proud grandfather of Jonathan, Michael, Alex and Gregory. Great-grandfather of Matthew, Lyla, Benjamin and Luca. Dear brother of Barb. Predeceased by his parents Carl and Myrtle and his sister Betty. A private family service has taken place. The family invited friends to a scheduled visitation on Thursday, May 28, 2020 to Billingsley Funeral Home from 1-5 p.m. Floral tributes are gratefully declined, please consider a donation in Bob's memory to the Canadian Cancer Society or charity of choice. Messages of condolence can be left at www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com


Published in Muskoka Region News on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
