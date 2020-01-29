Home

Passed away at Lakeridge Health Centre, Oshawa on Friday, January 24, 2020. Bonnie was the loving mother of Nelleke "Nelly", and Sydney. Loved daughter of Ruth and the late Walter McDonald. Dear sister of Steve McDonald, and Nancy Kikot. Cherished aunt of Derek (Jessica), Ryan (Jamie), Nicole (Tayne), Tara, Natasha (Garret), and great aunt of Audrey, Noelle, Connor, Owen, Aithan, and Caleb. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Kidney Foundation greatly appreciated and may be made through Cavill Funeral Home. Personal condolences and memories may be shared at www.cavillfuneralhome.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Jan. 29, 2020
