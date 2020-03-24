|
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital in Bracebridge, at the age of 78. Brenda was the beloved wife of the late Michael. Cherished mother of Debi Branch (Randy Conway), Brent Ovens (Sandra Lappan-Ovens), and Laura Austin. Loving Grandmother of Jessica Conway, Julia Conway, James Conway, John Ovens, Brittany Ovens, Libby Austin, and Kirby Austin. Great-grandmother of Oaklyn Hammond. Predeceased by her brothers, Mervin Sullivan, Charles Sullivan, Jack Sullivan, James Sullivan and her sister Marie Kyle. In keeping with Brenda's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held in the spring. Donations in Brenda's memory may be made to the Kidney Foundation and can be arranged through Cavill Funeral Home. The family wishes to thank the staff at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital for the kindness and care shown to our mom over the last four months. Messages of condolence may be offered at www.cavillfuneralhome.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Mar. 24, 2020