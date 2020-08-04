1/1
Brent passed away peacefully with his wife Becky by his side on July 22, 2020. He was a true friend and devoted husband, son, brother and uncle. Brent leaves behind his wife Becky (Stead) Morris, along with his parents Gary and Sharon Morris and sister Carolyn Morris. Also left to mourn are his in-laws Tom and Carolyn Stead, brother in-law Tom and Dawn Stead, sister in-law Margy and Jeremiah Tilstra. He will be greatly missed by his caring uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and many great friends. Brent lived life to the fullest – working hard and playing harder. Brent worked as a marine mechanic, diligently solving problems through his honest work ethic. He loved adventures, whether on snowmobiles, dirt bikes or boats. Brent found the greatest peace while out on the water enjoying the quiet on his boat “Beastie Bouys”. Brent was a kind and generous friend with a smile bigger than life. His awesome group of friends would drop everything to help each other out or to engage in some shenanigans. Brent’s wife, Becky, has been his anchor throughout. Their love is unbreakable. We would like to thank Dr. Harrold, the nurses of the palliative care team for all their help and support and Dr. Emmenegger from Sunnybrook Odette Cancer Center. May we celebrate the many smiles and wish Brent “cheers” on his next adventure. In memory of Brent Morris, donations can be made to Hospice Huntsville. Celebration of life will take place in the near future.

Published in Muskoka Region News on Aug. 4, 2020.
