Brian Alexander KING

Brian Alexander KING Obituary
Passed away in Kilworthy, on Saturday, February 22, 2020 in his 59th year. Brian was the beloved father of Alee King and Charlotte King, Cherished grandfather of Olivia King. Loving brother of the late Helena Richens (Bruce), Patricia Berger (Stan), Robert King (Dawn), Catherine King (Manfred), and Jennifer King (Howard). Brian will also be missed by his many nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions to the Mental Health/Addictions Muskoka greatly appreciated. A memorial visitation will be held from 2 - 4 PM on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Cavill Funeral Home, Gravenhurst, ON. Personal condolences and memories may be shared at www.cavillfuneralhome.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Mar. 4, 2020
