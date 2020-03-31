Home

Brian Howard SCHEIFELE

Beloved partner and best friend to Susan Pieper of 28 years, passed away peacefully at Innisfree House on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the age of 77 years. Brian is survived by his children Christian (Irene), Keith (Deb), his step-sons Edward "Ted" (Kelly) Maloney, Terry Maloney (Kim Warmington and her children Taylor and Adrian) and his grandchildren Justine, Isabella, Alyssa and Ryan Scheifele, Taylor and Brennan Maloney. Predeceased by his parents Howard and Margaret (nee Liphardt). Brian retired as a line foreman from Waterloo North Hydro and enjoyed his time as an auxiliary O.P.P. for 20 years. Together, Brian and Susan made their cottage home on Lake of Bays in Dwight for 28 years before returning to Waterloo. A special thank you to everybody at Innisfree House and Wheels of Hope for the loving care and kindness. Cremation and a private family graveside service will be held at Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo. Condolences for the family and donations to the Wheels of Hope and Innisfree House may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S. Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Mar. 31, 2020
