|
|
Brian passed away peacefully on February 16, 2020, with his loving family at his side. He will be missed dearly by his wife Patti, children Michelle and Andrew (Natalie), and his beloved dog, Angus. Brian will also be greatly missed by his brother Bill, and nieces and nephews. Brian's incredible sense of humour and ability to tell a great story was a gift to all who met him. There will be a celebration of Brian's life at the South Muskoka Golf and Curling Club in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Algonquin Grace Hospice in Huntsville for the wonderful care and guidance they provided to our family during such a difficult time.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Feb. 26, 2020