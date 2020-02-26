Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Buckley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian James Buckley


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian James Buckley Obituary
Brian passed away peacefully on February 16, 2020, with his loving family at his side. He will be missed dearly by his wife Patti, children Michelle and Andrew (Natalie), and his beloved dog, Angus. Brian will also be greatly missed by his brother Bill, and nieces and nephews. Brian's incredible sense of humour and ability to tell a great story was a gift to all who met him. There will be a celebration of Brian's life at the South Muskoka Golf and Curling Club in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Algonquin Grace Hospice in Huntsville for the wonderful care and guidance they provided to our family during such a difficult time.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -