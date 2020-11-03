Passed away peacefully at home in Gravenhurst, ON after a courageous battle with cancer, on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at the age of 68. Dearly beloved husband and soul mate to Shannon Bateman of Gravenhurst. Cherished father to Julie Shaw (Rob), Lisa O'hara (Dan). Wonderful Step father to Jonathan Franklin (Sarah) and Tamara Franklin (Brent). Proud Grandfather effectively known as "Grampa" or "Papa Bruce" to Darren, Nash and Lily O'hara. Morgan, Broady and Sawyer Tasca. Harvi and Terrick Franklin. Son of the late Anne & William Bateman. Brother to Bill, Michael, Jim , Sheila, Nancy Jean, Alice and Helen. Uncle to a large number of nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brother Norval and sister Frances. As a very large,close family he will be sadly missed by all, but will be remembered for his hard work, endless smile, positive attitude, loving nature and a true believer that there is good in everyone. There will be no funeral service at this time. We are planning a Celebration of Life to be held in August 2021. Donations may be made to the Cancer Society
or a charity of your choosing and may be arranged through Cavill Funeral Home. Personal condolences and memories may be shared at www.cavillfuneralhome.com
