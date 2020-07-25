1/1
Bryan LEGGET
On July 22, 2020, Bryan passed away peacefully at home after a year and a half struggle with cancer, surrounded by his family and close friends. One of Bryan's true loves was the game of golf which led him to the opportunity of receiving golf scholarships in the U.S. After university he returned to Toronto to acquire his law degree at Osgoode Hall and had a rewarding legal career, including receiving the recognition as Queen's Counsel. Bryan was always ready to help when he saw a need, giving generously of his time, thoughtful counsel, and financial support. He was the founder and developer of Beacon Hall Golf Club in Aurora, one of Canada's premier golf courses. Bryan had an insatiable zest for life which he and his wife Julie explored as private pilots, taking them on many great adventures. Their shared love of boating, skiing and cycling brought them much joy and many happy times together. Bryan will be lovingly remembered by his wife Julie, his sons Jason and Christopher, his grandson Jackson, daughter-in-law Susie, his sister-in-law Jody, her husband Stephen and their 2 sons Benjamin and Tomas, his brother Jeff, and close friends Deb, Paul, Maddi and Karen. We are very grateful for the amazing care and support of Dr. Marion Baechler, Bryan's nurse, Megan, and his medical support team who looked after him at home with such compassion. He spent many weeks in Huntsville Hospital, and received incredible care from the medical team and support staff, as well as our community's kind and professional paramedics who responded to his needs at home. Neighbours and friends in the community were a vital support to both Bryan and Julie throughout his illness. In respecting Bryan's wishes, there will not be a public service. Memorial donations to the Huntsville Hospital Foundation would be greatly appreciated. www.mitchellfuneralhome.ca

Published in Muskoka Region News on Jul. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Funeral Home
15 High Street
Huntsville, ON P1H 1N9
(705) 789-5252
