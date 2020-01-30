|
|
Suddenly, on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the age of 66. Beloved son of the late Hazel and Richard Cuttress. Dearly beloved husband of Rosemary Cuttress (nee Wagg). Loving father of Kristin Cuttress (Jeremy Millett) and Jonathan Cuttress (Stephanie Laurin). Devoted grandpa of Foster, Lily, Ella Mae and Mason. Dear brother of Blain Cuttress (Gwen) and the late Dawn Cuttress. Dear son-in-law of Nina Wagg (late Norman) and brother-in-law of Rhonda Maw (Darrell) and Brenda Sorgini (Richard). Fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews. Avid stamp collector who loved to spend time with his grandchildren. Private funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the University of Ottawa Heart Institute would be appreciated by the family. Condolences/Tributes/Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry hpmcgarry.ca 613-748-1200
Published in Muskoka Region News on Jan. 30, 2020