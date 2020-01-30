Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cameron CUTTRESS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cameron Aubrey CUTTRESS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cameron Aubrey CUTTRESS Obituary
Suddenly, on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the age of 66. Beloved son of the late Hazel and Richard Cuttress. Dearly beloved husband of Rosemary Cuttress (nee Wagg). Loving father of Kristin Cuttress (Jeremy Millett) and Jonathan Cuttress (Stephanie Laurin). Devoted grandpa of Foster, Lily, Ella Mae and Mason. Dear brother of Blain Cuttress (Gwen) and the late Dawn Cuttress. Dear son-in-law of Nina Wagg (late Norman) and brother-in-law of Rhonda Maw (Darrell) and Brenda Sorgini (Richard). Fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews. Avid stamp collector who loved to spend time with his grandchildren. Private funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the University of Ottawa Heart Institute would be appreciated by the family. Condolences/Tributes/Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry hpmcgarry.ca 613-748-1200
Published in Muskoka Region News on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cameron's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -