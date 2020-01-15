Home

Passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Carol was the beloved wife of James Cave. Loving mother of Stacey Johnstone (Jay), Robert Cave (Crystal), and Jeffrey Johnstone (Janette). Cherished grandmother of Tori, Logan, James, Fox, Grace, and coming-soon-baby Johnstone. To honour Carol's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions to Bracebridge OSPCA greatly appreciated and may be arranged through Cavill Funeral Home. Personal condolences may be offered at www.cavillfuneralhome.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Jan. 15, 2020
