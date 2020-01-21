Home

Carolyn Jean House Obituary
Carolyn passed away peacefully at Muskoka Landing surrounded by friends on January 7, 2020. Forever with her Lord. Her beloved husband Don predeceased her in April 2015 and her son Doug passed in April 2016. An only child, Carolyn is survived by her daughter Debbie (Oriah Mountain Dreamer) and grandsons Nathan and Brandon. A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Huntsville on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Andrews Benevolent Fund would be appreciated. Messages of condolence can be left at www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Jan. 21, 2020
