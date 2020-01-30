Home

Passed away at Muskoka Shores Long Term Care Home, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 after a lengthy battle with MS. She was in her 77th year. Carolyn was the beloved daughter of the late Hardy and Margurite MacDonald. Loving mother of Deborah Merkley, and Blair Merkley. Cherished grandmother of Eirik. Funeral Services were held on January 22, 2020 at Cavill Funeral Home, Gravenhurst, ON. Memorial contributions to the Alzheimer Society or the Multiple Sclerosis Society greatly appreciated. Personal condolences may be offered at www.cavillfuneralhome.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Jan. 30, 2020
