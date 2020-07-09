Catherine TARLING

Passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital, Bracebridge in her 79th year. She was the beloved wife of the late Roy Tarling Sr. Loving mother of Roy Tarling Jr. (Lorne). Cherished sister of Jan Smith and Gary Ahlborn. Dear aunt of Sandra (Mark), Christopher (Lourae) and Rickey (Sheila). Proud great-aunt of Taylor, Riley, Cassandra, Christen, Jordan, Kylee, Brynlee and Hartlee. She will be dearly missed and forever remembered by her family and friends. Catherine worked for many years at the Bank of Nova Scotia in Bracebridge and she will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by all her colleagues. She was an avid gardener and loved spending time with her feline friends. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held. Memorial donations in memory of Catherine can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada or to the OSPCA-Muskoka. Messages of condolence may be made through www.reynoldsfuneral.com