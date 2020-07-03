1/1
Charles Frederick Brazier
1923 - 2020
Charles F Brazier left this world on May 26, 2020 at the at of 97. Born in Bracebridge to Agnes and William Brazier. After serving in WWII with the 427 (MGM-Lions) Squadron he and his wife Evelyn McEown moved to Cedar City Utah. Working as a stonemason, Charlie loved dancing and playing games of chance. He was passionate about golf, playing into his 94th year. He was a lifetime member of the Elk Lodge. Charles was a wonderful father, grandpa and great-grandpa. He was good natured, easy going and enjoyed people. He is preceded in death by his wife Evelyn and sister Mabel and brothers Art, Ed, Bus, Robert, Victor, Percy and George. Charles is survived by his daughter Susan Behring, grandchildren Krysta (Corey) Badger and Jason (Kathy) Behring and five great-grandchildren.

Published in Muskoka Region News on Jul. 3, 2020.
June 26, 2020
Susie. Sorry for your loss. Now all of our parents are gone. I guess that is God's plan. It seems weird, now we are the old people. Weird, weird. Where did the time go. I hope you and yours are all well. We are doing great. Maybe I will see you at the reunion this year.
Bonnie Adams
Friend
June 23, 2020
His family lived by us in Cedar City for awhile. I tended his daughter every New Years while they went dancing. He was always very nice.
Janet Higbee Webb
Friend
