Charles F Brazier left this world on May 26, 2020 at the at of 97. Born in Bracebridge to Agnes and William Brazier. After serving in WWII with the 427 (MGM-Lions) Squadron he and his wife Evelyn McEown moved to Cedar City Utah. Working as a stonemason, Charlie loved dancing and playing games of chance. He was passionate about golf, playing into his 94th year. He was a lifetime member of the Elk Lodge. Charles was a wonderful father, grandpa and great-grandpa. He was good natured, easy going and enjoyed people. He is preceded in death by his wife Evelyn and sister Mabel and brothers Art, Ed, Bus, Robert, Victor, Percy and George. Charles is survived by his daughter Susan Behring, grandchildren Krysta (Corey) Badger and Jason (Kathy) Behring and five great-grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store