Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Blackburn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Harry Blackburn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Harry Blackburn Obituary
Charlie Blackburn, a lifetime resident of Huntsville passed away peacefully at Muskoka Landing surrounded by his family on February 9, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Carol who predeceased Charles on November 25, 2015. Cherished father to Cheryl (Kelly) McCaw, Shawn (Chris Pirie) Blackburn, Wendy (Roy Hanley) Blackburn and Brian Blackburn. Loving poppa to Kristen, Melanie (Derek), Ryan (Brittney), Kaitlin, Justin, Michael (Kiran) and Nicholas. Great-grandfather to Christopher, Linzi, Jacob, Paisley, Jesse, Charlie and Leah. Dear brother to Bill Blackburn (Marge). Predeceased by his parents Arthur and Mae Blackburn. A Visitation will be held at Billingsley Funeral Home in Huntsville, on Friday, February 14th from 7:00 to 9:00 pm. and Saturday, February 15th from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. followed by the Memorial Service at 10:30 a.m. Reception to follow. A live feed of the memorial service will be available for those unable to attend on Billingsley Funeral Home Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Muskoka would be greatly appreciated. Messages of condolence can be left at www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -