Charlie Blackburn, a lifetime resident of Huntsville passed away peacefully at Muskoka Landing surrounded by his family on February 9, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Carol who predeceased Charles on November 25, 2015. Cherished father to Cheryl (Kelly) McCaw, Shawn (Chris Pirie) Blackburn, Wendy (Roy Hanley) Blackburn and Brian Blackburn. Loving poppa to Kristen, Melanie (Derek), Ryan (Brittney), Kaitlin, Justin, Michael (Kiran) and Nicholas. Great-grandfather to Christopher, Linzi, Jacob, Paisley, Jesse, Charlie and Leah. Dear brother to Bill Blackburn (Marge). Predeceased by his parents Arthur and Mae Blackburn. A Visitation will be held at Billingsley Funeral Home in Huntsville, on Friday, February 14th from 7:00 to 9:00 pm. and Saturday, February 15th from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. followed by the Memorial Service at 10:30 a.m. Reception to follow. A live feed of the memorial service will be available for those unable to attend on Billingsley Funeral Home Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Muskoka would be greatly appreciated. Messages of condolence can be left at www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Feb. 12, 2020