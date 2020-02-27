|
|
In Loving Memory of Charlie Blackburn. We would like to thank all for the generous donations, lovely cards, beautiful flowers and attendance to both viewings and funeral, from the bottom of our hearts! Special thanks to Billingsley Funeral Home for their attention to detail and gentle support in our time of need. A great thank you as well to all of the hard working staff at Muskoka Landing for all their care and safe keeping while Charlie resided there. Love from The Blackburn Family
Published in Muskoka Region News on Feb. 27, 2020