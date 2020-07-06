Thoughtful, Caring, Kind...Our dear sister Mary has left behind her mother Mary Charron, her husband Randy Bennett and son Martin. She also leaves her siblings Joe, Brian, John, Edward, Libby, Colleen and Carman, along with many sisters/brothers in law, nieces and nephews. Raised in Bent River and Ullswater, she graduated from BMLSS only to return and work there for 35 years, retiring as head secretary. She was competent, highly organized and well respected at her workplace. Mary loved her family and would host special occasions where her home was welcoming and decorated for each season. She was never one to forget a birthday. Her generosity overflowed when it came to gift giving. She loved her family and would boast of their successes. Upon retirement Photography became her passion. Her love of nature could be found in the beautiful photographs she took of birds and her beloved Muskoka. Her son Martin wrote: My mom was an amazing woman. Strong willed and stubborn, but with the kindest soul I will ever know in my life. She always wanted to make sure everyone was happy before thinking of herself. She helped out anyone she could because she wanted to see them reach their highest potential. We will miss you Mary; Peace be with you.



