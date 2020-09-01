Passed away peacefully at home with family by his side, on Saturday, August 29, 2020, in his 87th year. Howard was the beloved husband of the late Patricia (Virgoe). Loving father of Faith Hansen (Iver), the late Howard Jr., and Kelly (Laurie). Cherished grandfather of the late Iver Jr., Kathleen, Daniel (Natasha), Michelle (Will), Christine (Joe), Trevor, Stephanie, Jamie, and Shane. Great-grandfather of Wyatt, Walker, Veronica, Dalton, Dannie, Sydney, Daya, Gracie, Xender, Miay, Shyanne, Colin, Savanah, and Harper. He will also be dearly missed by his furry friend Blue. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Cavill Funeral Home, Gravenhurst, ON where the funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday. Interment to follow at Bethel Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions to the Canadian Cancer Society
or the Canadian Heart & Stroke Foundation greatly appreciated. Personal condolences and memories may be shared at www.cavillfuneralhome.com
During COVID-19, visitations are conducted on a schedule and by appointment only. Groups of 25 will be permitted to visit with the family during the following reserved times: Wednesday, 2-2:30, 2:45-3:15, 3:30-4 and 6-6:30, 6:45-7:15, 7:30-8 p.m. You must either call Cavill Funeral Home (705-687-3242), between 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Monday - Thursday to reserve your time for the visitation or the funeral OR you may reserve your time online through our website by clicking the 'RSVP' button next to each visitation time period shown below. Please be sure to list all names of those attending in your party.