1/1
Chesley Howard SEDORE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chesley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at home with family by his side, on Saturday, August 29, 2020, in his 87th year. Howard was the beloved husband of the late Patricia (Virgoe). Loving father of Faith Hansen (Iver), the late Howard Jr., and Kelly (Laurie). Cherished grandfather of the late Iver Jr., Kathleen, Daniel (Natasha), Michelle (Will), Christine (Joe), Trevor, Stephanie, Jamie, and Shane. Great-grandfather of Wyatt, Walker, Veronica, Dalton, Dannie, Sydney, Daya, Gracie, Xender, Miay, Shyanne, Colin, Savanah, and Harper. He will also be dearly missed by his furry friend Blue. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Cavill Funeral Home, Gravenhurst, ON where the funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday. Interment to follow at Bethel Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Canadian Heart & Stroke Foundation greatly appreciated. Personal condolences and memories may be shared at www.cavillfuneralhome.com During COVID-19, visitations are conducted on a schedule and by appointment only. Groups of 25 will be permitted to visit with the family during the following reserved times: Wednesday, 2-2:30, 2:45-3:15, 3:30-4 and 6-6:30, 6:45-7:15, 7:30-8 p.m. You must either call Cavill Funeral Home (705-687-3242), between 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Monday - Thursday to reserve your time for the visitation or the funeral OR you may reserve your time online through our website by clicking the 'RSVP' button next to each visitation time period shown below. Please be sure to list all names of those attending in your party.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cavill-Turner Funeral Home
215-1 Bay Street
Gravenhurst, ON P1P 1H1
705 687-3242
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cavill-Turner Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved