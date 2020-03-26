Home

Christopher Stuart LYONS

Passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 13, 2020, while on vacation in Florida. Born on November 15, 1944, at Hemel Hempstead in England. Chris was the beloved husband of Vivienne (Browne). Cherished father of Christopher (Jennifer). Loving grandfather of Deserae, Dion, and William. Only son of the late Frederick and Florence Lyons. Well known in the community, Chris had owned and operated C. Lyons Realty before partnering with Alan Sander and Pat Burns to become Sander Lyons and Burns Realty. Chris was also a prominent appraiser (real estate) in the area. An avid sportsman, Chris and the late Joe De Fabrizio were instrumental in forming the Adult Muskoka Soccer League. Later, travelling internationally playing in Old Timers World Soccer tournaments. Cremation has taken place in Florida and a Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date. In Chris' memory, donations to the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Mar. 26, 2020
