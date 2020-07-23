passed away peacefully at his residence, Monday, July 13th in the 92nd year of a full life, well lived. Bud was widowed in 1998 with the loss to cancer, of the love of his life Evelyn (Hammond) shortly after celebrating their 45th anniversary. He is survived by his four children, David and Sharon Smith of Gravenhurst, Barbara and Bruce Robinson of Severn, Boyd and Cathy Smith of Bracebridge and Stuart and Debbie Smith of Bracebridge. His children blessed him with Nine grandchildren who made him proud Christopher, Stacey, Tim (Jodi), Jenna (Marc), Meagan (Brendan), Jordan, Mitchell (Lindsay), Alicia and Jessica (Elnathan). As the years past he met TWELVE great-grandchildren who Gave him a constant grin, Hailey, Katrina, Chase; Alex, Owen and Oliver; Maliyah and Baija; Hudson, Isaac, Curtis and Paige. Bud was the second child born to Clifford and Gladys Smith at their home in Falkenburg on August 24 1928, the middle of three children. He was predeceased by his elder sister Dorothy Hoover and younger brother Richard (Dee) Smith. Bud and Evelyn were both predeceased by Cathy (White) Crawford, whom they had fostered, in their home in Bracebridge. As a young man Bud worked logging for the Moores cutting timber, and driving the teams of draught horses that hauled the logs out of the bush. He then went on to work with his father, a stone mason, learning the trade that would see him through the rest of his life. He married Evelyn in 1953, they purchased a dairy farm in Windermere until 1962 when they moved to yet another farm in Bracebridge. He reluctantly gave up farming and the family moved to their first new home in Springdale Park in 1969. The couple built their next, and last home on part of the original Smith family homestead in Falkenburg, moving there in 1988. Clearing the lot in Falkenburg required the removal of many mature white pine trees which Bud kept as logs and had milled, with which he lined the walls of the recreation room and a bedrooms in the basement of their new home. Bud and his Grandfather, William Smith had planted these same trees when Bud was a boy, his Grandfather, a farmer at heart stated " that field was no good for pasture" so the trees were planted. Bud eased slowly into retirement, taking great satisfaction in tending his yard, and gardens, both flower and vegetable, he was very proud of his steadily expanding family as children lead to grandchildren and then great grandchildren. Many happy hours were spent in the workshop which had been added, separate from the house, where he built wooden furniture and other smaller items, which, at first were, by his own admission "pretty rugged". But, steady improvement resulted in some beautiful pieces and furniture that several of his family were very happy to receive for their own homes. Other furniture was sold, and Bud donated several pieces to Habitat for Humanity, via the Restore, in Bracebridge. Bud resided at his home in Falkenburg until 2017, when he reluctantly agreed it was becoming "a bit much to look after", whereupon he took up residence at the Granite Ridge Retirement Home in Gravenhurst. During his three years at Granite Ridge his warm personality, gentle good humour and country gentleman ways won him many new friends, who will now miss him greatly. In addition to the living legacy of his expanded family, Bud left an indelible and enduring mark on those that knew him and the more tangible monuments of the many beautiful natural stone installations, he built, that are scattered around and on the shores and islands of the Muskoka Lakes. Bud's proudest accomplishment in his life was his family, his unconditional love for them all will remain an influence in each of their lives for generations. He will be so missed. Visitation will be held at Reynolds Funeral Home on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 2 - 4 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m. During COVID-19, visitations are conducted on a schedule and by appointment only. Groups of 20 will be permitted to visit with the family during the following reserved times; 2:00 - 2:30; 2:45 - 3:15 and 3:30 - 4 p.m. AND 7:00 - 7:30; 7:45 - 8:15 and 8:30 - 9 p.m. You must call Reynolds Funeral Home (705-645-2257), between 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Monday - Friday, to reserve a time to visit with the family of the late Bud Smith. A Private Family Service will be held. In memory of Bud, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
or to the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital would be most welcomed. Messages of condolence may be shared through www.reynoldsfuneral.com