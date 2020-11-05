Susan was born in St John's, Newfoundland in 1946. Her family moved to Toronto, Ontario where she grew up with her parents Harry and Betty Castella, brother Henry and sister Elizabeth. She would marry Robert John Cockburn (Bobby) on April 4, 1970 and relocated to Bracebridge, Ontario in late 1972. They built their family home by hand and resided on Matthiasville Road (River Road) until October 2019 when they moved into "Town". They celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary in April this year. Susan loved life and lived for all our large firmly gatherings over the years. Nothing made her happier than when surrounded by family and friends. Bob and Susan loved spending a few weeks every Ern in Myrtle Beach and she loved to travel. She loved to cook especially when directing her #1 helper Bob and what he needed to do next! She was an avid card player with family Dianne and Gary Cockburn and great friends Margie and Egon Kuehn. She kept sharp with her word puzzle books scattered throughout the house. Susan worked for the Town of Bracebridge from 1983 to 2012. She also worked for Muskoka Community Living for over 18 years and 14 years in Family Home. Susan passed with family at her side in Bracebridge Hospital. Survived by her loving husband Robert (Bob) Cockburn. Children Jason (Sherri) Cockburn, Trevor (Robin) Cockburn, Maria Cockburn. Grandchildren; Damon, Jordan, Rachel, Seth, Alfred, Alex, Michael. Sister to Henry (Carol) Castella, Elizabeth (Tony) Iarusci. Celebration of life to occur at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store