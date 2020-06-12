Dalton Herbert CLEMENT
CLEMENT, Dalton Herbert- Passed away at Muskoka Shores Care Community, Gravenhurst on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in his 88th year. Dalton was the loved son of the late Louis and Laura (Boone) Clement. Dear brother of Len, Ellen, and Maybel. Predeceased by siblings Jean, Kenny, Ed, and Ina. Cremation has taken place and a private graveside service will be held at Barkway Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Ontario Mental Health Association Muskoka and may be arranged through Cavill Funeral Home. Personal condolences may be offered at www.cavillfuneralhome.com


Published in Muskoka Region News on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
