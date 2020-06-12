CLEMENT, Dalton Herbert- Passed away at Muskoka Shores Care Community, Gravenhurst on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in his 88th year. Dalton was the loved son of the late Louis and Laura (Boone) Clement. Dear brother of Len, Ellen, and Maybel. Predeceased by siblings Jean, Kenny, Ed, and Ina. Cremation has taken place and a private graveside service will be held at Barkway Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Ontario Mental Health Association Muskoka and may be arranged through Cavill Funeral Home. Personal condolences may be offered at www.cavillfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Jun. 12, 2020.