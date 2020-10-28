in his 70th year, passed away peacefully at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital on October 26, 2020 from a sudden and unexpected illness. Cherished husband of Marilyne MacNaughtan and loving father, Earl is survived by Marilyne, his children Jason (Kristen) and Ian (Avery), his parents Daniel and Audrey MacNaughtan, and mother-in-law Thérèse Tougas. Beloved Papa of grandchildren Hayden, Ethan, and Clara. Survived by brothers Aubrey and Barry MacNaughtan and predeceased by sister Cathy Sheriff and father-in-law Georges Tougas. Earl was a true character. A lifelong Bracebridge resident (born and raised), he adored Muskoka. Possessing a true engineer's brain, Earl was a genius at mechanics and carpentry. He was the proprietor of Muskoka Tire and Auto before finding his talent as a finishing carpenter and skilled contractor. Earl always had a creative project on the go, and his children used to say that there was nothing he couldn't fix. Earl loved fishing and prospecting and spent every Christmas and New Year's in Treasure Island, Florida for 30 years. He absolutely adored his grandchildren and made them the centre of his life. He was a devoted husband, happily married to Marilyne for 49 years. A memorial visitation was held on October 30th. For those who wish, memorial donations of Earl can be made to Diabetes Canada or South Muskoka Hospital Foundation. Messages of condolence may be shared through www.reynoldsfuneral.com