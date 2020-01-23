Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David HAYWARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Allan HAYWARD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Allan HAYWARD Obituary
Passed away unexpectedly on January 16, 2020 at the age of 67 years. Armchair weatherman, self-proclaimed rummy champion of the world, conspiracy theorist, prospector extraordinaire, lead singer and founding member of "Joe Cool and the Coolers" and a lover of fine potato vodka. Dave was a loyal friend to many, a loved brother and uncle, a proud father and grandfather. We love him and we will miss him always. Up the REBS! A celebration of Dave's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -