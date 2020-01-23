|
Passed away unexpectedly on January 16, 2020 at the age of 67 years. Armchair weatherman, self-proclaimed rummy champion of the world, conspiracy theorist, prospector extraordinaire, lead singer and founding member of "Joe Cool and the Coolers" and a lover of fine potato vodka. Dave was a loyal friend to many, a loved brother and uncle, a proud father and grandfather. We love him and we will miss him always. Up the REBS! A celebration of Dave's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Jan. 23, 2020